Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

PNW opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Argus reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

