Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 820,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.34. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

