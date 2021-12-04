Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 4.4%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 32,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 216,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

In related news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Green stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Planet Green worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

