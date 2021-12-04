Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 4.4%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 32,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 216,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
In related news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.