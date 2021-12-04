Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $220.99 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

