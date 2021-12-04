Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

