Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average of $275.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

