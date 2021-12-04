Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32,985 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,234,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 491,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

