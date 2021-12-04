Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

