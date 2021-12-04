PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 4.1%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in PLDT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 431,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PLDT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

