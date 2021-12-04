PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 4.1%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16.
PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
