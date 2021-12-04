Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,395.43

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,395.43 ($18.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43), with a volume of 139,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,336.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,395.43. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

In related news, insider Daniel Joseph King purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.