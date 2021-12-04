pNetwork Market Cap Reaches $40.61 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $40.61 million and $23.05 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00237837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,854,683 coins and its circulating supply is 41,260,339 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.