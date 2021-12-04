PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after buying an additional 1,355,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 1,328,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,555,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 386.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 963,700 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

