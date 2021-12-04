Polychain Monsters Market Cap Reaches $34.12 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00020390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $34.12 million and $1.59 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00239123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

