Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $441.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 172,290 shares of company stock worth $1,211,059 and have sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 79,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

