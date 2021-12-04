PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Issue Special Dividend of $4.00

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH opened at $56.82 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.