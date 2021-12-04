PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Issue Special Dividend of $4.00

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54.
PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.
NASDAQ PCH opened at $56.82 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.