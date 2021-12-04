Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XPDI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,915,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

