Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,253 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Power Integrations worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

