Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 25,764 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 25,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $172,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EFTR stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

