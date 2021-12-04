Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

WRLD opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.52. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $97.13 and a twelve month high of $261.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,530 shares of company stock worth $2,943,850. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

