Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Ring Energy worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ring Energy by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

