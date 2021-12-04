Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

