Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 869,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

