Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $19,806,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $2,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.87 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $739.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

