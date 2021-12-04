Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 103,159 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XXII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 662.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 112,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 212,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 359,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 306,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.33 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

