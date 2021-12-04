Primas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.18 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $10.18 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00326440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

