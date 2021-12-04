Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,880 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average of $297.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

