Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.