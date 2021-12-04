Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

CFG stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.