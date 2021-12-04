Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

