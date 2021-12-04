Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 100.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 28.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,042,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Graham by 537.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 40.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 54.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHC opened at $575.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $591.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $446.90 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.