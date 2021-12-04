Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 30,415 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 171,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

