Project TXA (TXA) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $8.95 million and $175,628.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project TXA has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.79 or 0.08291165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,049.90 or 0.99478250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.