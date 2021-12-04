Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.33. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $157.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

