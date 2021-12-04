Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 119,627 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

