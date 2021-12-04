ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.74 ($22.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.11) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR:PSM traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €13.34 ($15.16). The company had a trading volume of 719,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €12.12 ($13.77) and a one year high of €19.00 ($21.59).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

