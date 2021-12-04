Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 417,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 362,512 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

