Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce $710,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Provention Bio by 155.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 590,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

