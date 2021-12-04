Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Lifted to “Buy” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

