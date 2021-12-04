Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $353.00 by Analysts at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target lifted by Truist from $325.00 to $353.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $335.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.71 and its 200 day moving average is $311.88. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

