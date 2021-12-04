Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Hits $1.11

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $286.48 million and $35.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.88 or 0.08410364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.01 or 0.98809436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.