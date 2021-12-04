PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $341.28

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.28 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 276.76 ($3.62). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 75,930 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The firm has a market cap of £804.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.