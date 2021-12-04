PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

NYSE PVH opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.