Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 37.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 49.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 346,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

