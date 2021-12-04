Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $80.64 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

