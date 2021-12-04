Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.