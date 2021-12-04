Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $390.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $61,216,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

