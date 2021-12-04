Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.