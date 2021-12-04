Qcash (QC) Price Reaches $0.15

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Qcash has a market cap of $68.06 million and $414.29 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.45 or 0.08265634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00083466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,453.86 or 0.98780776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

