Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 1,063,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 985.9 days.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QBCRF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.