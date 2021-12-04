Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

QH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 281,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.84. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.